Mumbai, August 12: If you’re looking for an upper midrange Nokia phone, you could consider the Nokia Play 2 Max. The expected launch date of the device is August 13, 2023. You’re in the right place if you’re looking to find out the specs, price, and other details about the device. Let’s begin-

Nokia Play 2 Max will probably support 67W fast charging, which will be its biggest highlight if that's the case. Furthermore, the gadget is said to boast a 5000 mAh battery. Therefore, people who can't spare much time for charging can consider this phone.

If the reports are believed, the chipset would be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As a result, the phone’s performance should be impressive. Andreno 730 is speculated to be the GPU here.

The other major pro of owning this device is its camera system. The device has a 108 MP ultra-wide and 13 MP wide-angle camera on the rear. The phone would likely feature a 32 MP wide-angle camera for taking selfies. Furthermore, it would support video recording at 1080p.

Nokia Play 2 Max- Price and Color Options

The phone will probably have 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It's unclear at this time whether it would have other variants. Colour options would likely be Red, Blue, Black, and Silver. The expected price of the Nokia Play 2 Max is Rs 37,990.

Nokia Play 2 Max-Other Details

It will likely have a 6.6 inches FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The expected screen-to-body ratio and PPI density are 85% and 399, respectively. On the connectivity side of things, the phone does a good job.

It will likely have room for two Nano-SIM cards and support connections up to 5G. Interestingly, unlike most phones of this budget, the gadget will have an SD card slot. As for sensors, the phone will probably have an on-screen fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.

