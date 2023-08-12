Mumbai, August 12: Flagship series are known for spectacular specifications, and the Find series by Oppo is no different. With the expected release of Oppo Find X6 Pro on August 13, 2023, it will be one great device. Here’s what we know about it so far:

Oppo Find X6 Pro- Key Specifications

It would be unfair if we began its critical specifications coverage with anything other than the camera. Oppo Find X6 is likely to feature a humongous rear camera setup. It will probably have a 50 MP wide-angle, ultra-wide, and periscope camera. If that’s the case, it will be among those rare phones whose all three cameras are highly capable. OPPO A78 Smartphone Launched in India; Checkout Specs, Features and Price Details.

On the front, it’s likely to come with a 32 MP camera. Like most flagships, performance should be super smooth, as it's rumored to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Gaming should be just as good as it's probably going to use Adreno 740 GPU.

The screen quality should be superb, as well, as it’s likely to have 6.82 inches LTPO3 AMOLED screen. It will probably support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Oppo Find X6 Pro is also expected to go up to 2500 nits of brightness, which is amazing. In addition to a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery, it’s likely to support 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo Find X6 Pro- Price, Variants & Colors

It’s likely to come in variants of 12 GB RAM & 256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM & 256 GB ROM, and 16 GB RAM & 512 GB ROM. Colour options would probably be Black, Green, and Brown. The expected price of the product is Rs 72,190. OPPO Reno10 5G Promises to Offer Superb Photography Experience with Telephoto Camera; to Go on Sale on July 27; All Details Inside.

Oppo Find X6 Pro- Other Details

The device is likely to score high in the protection department. It’s speculated to have IP68 certification for dust/water resistance. The phone's glass front and back would probably be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Gorilla Glass 5, respectively. In the screen department, Oppo Find X6 Pro might have a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a PPI density of 510.

