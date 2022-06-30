Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to debut in India on July 12, 2022. The company has been teasing the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its key features. Ahead of its launch, the price and specifications of the device have been leaked online. According to a report from 91Mobiles, Nothing Phone (1) will be available in three configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. Nothing Phone (1) Will Not Be Launched in the US or Canada: Report.

It is likely to be priced at $397 (approximately Rs 31,300) for the base model, $419 (approximately Rs 33,060) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and $456 (approximately Rs 36,000) for the top-end model. The handset will be made available via Flipkart online and via Reliance Digital for offline sales. It will be offered in black and white colours.

Designed with intention. Full of warmth. And joy. pic.twitter.com/X9MYHpoJt5 — Nothing (@nothing) June 28, 2022

In terms of specifications, Nothing Phone (1) is likely to sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778+ 5G SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera. It is expected to run on Android 12-based NothingOS UI.

