Mumbai, January 17: OnePlus has commenced the rollout of a significant software update for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in India. The update, identified as OxygenOS 16.0.3.501 (version CPH2649_16.0.3.501 EX01), introduces a suite of performance-oriented features, including a much-anticipated bypass charging mode and enhanced image processing capabilities. This release also integrates the January 2026 Android security patch, ensuring the device remains protected against the latest digital vulnerabilities.

The headline feature of this update is the introduction of "Bypass Charging," a utility designed to preserve long-term battery health during intensive tasks. When enabled during gaming, live streaming, or navigation, the system draws power directly from the charger rather than the battery. This mechanism significantly reduces heat generation—a common issue when using a device while it is plugged in—thereby preventing thermal throttling and protecting the battery from premature degradation caused by excessive heat. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

OnePlus 13 Photography and Performance

For photography enthusiasts, the OxygenOS 16 update brings a substantial improvement to the native Photos app. Users can now edit high-resolution images of up to 50 million pixels without experiencing any loss in image quality. This enhancement allows for professional-grade cropping and colour grading while maintaining the intricate details captured by the OnePlus 13’s 50MP Hasselblad camera system, providing more flexibility for post-processing directly on the smartphone.

OnePlus 13 OxygenOS 16 Features

In addition to hardware-focused optimisations, the update refines the user interface with better organisation tools. The App Drawer mode now includes dedicated "Office" and "Finance" categories, allowing users to locate productivity and banking applications more efficiently. OnePlus has also updated the "Private Safe" feature, adding a side slider for easier file browsing, a folder-specific search function, and the ability to share encrypted files directly from the secure vault.

OnePlus Offers Enhanced Calling and Security

The update also addresses user interface preferences during voice calls. A new "Reply with SMS" switch has been added to the settings, allowing users to hide the pre-defined text reply options on the incoming call screen to prevent accidental touches. This can be toggled through the Contacts settings under the "Answer/End calls" sub-menu. This small but functional tweak is part of OnePlus's effort to offer a more customisable communication experience for its Indian user base. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

OnePlus 13 OxygenOS Update India

As is standard with OxygenOS releases, the firmware is being deployed in a staged manner. A small percentage of users in India will receive the OTA (Over-the-Air) notification today, followed by a broader rollout over the coming week once the build is confirmed to be stable. Users can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > About Device > OxygenOS. The inclusion of the January 2026 security patch reinforces the company’s commitment to providing timely software support for its premium hardware.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).