Mumbai, January 13: OnePlus has officially announced its "Freedom Sale" 2026 in India, introducing significant price reductions across its entire product ecosystem. The promotional event offers major savings on the latest flagship OnePlus 15 series, the powerful OnePlus 13 lineup, and the popular Nord smartphones. These offers will be available starting January 16 through various platforms, including the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, OnePlus.in, and major offline retail partners across the country.

The headline deal of the sale features the recently launched OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. Originally priced at INR 72,999 and INR 47,999, these models are now available for as low as INR 68,999 and INR 44,999, respectively. This aggressive pricing strategy aims to capture the premium market segment during the festive Republic Day period, providing consumers with high-end performance and the latest Hasselblad camera technology at a more accessible entry point. iPhone 17 Price Discount on Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026; Check Details.

OnePlus 13 Series Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Offers

One of the most substantial deals involves the OnePlus 13, which is receiving a massive effective discount of INR 12,000. Launched at a starting price of INR 69,999, the device will be available for INR 57,999 on Amazon. This reduction is achieved through a flat temporary discount of INR 8,000 combined with an additional INR 4,000 instant cashback via bank EMI plans. The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO 3K display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Other models in the 13-series also see significant price drops. The OnePlus 13R, which carries an MRP of INR 42,999, is now priced at INR 37,999 following a limited-time discount of up to INR 6,000 plus an additional INR 1,000 off. Furthermore, the compact "mini flagship" OnePlus 13s is receiving a total discount of up to INR 5,000, bringing its cost down to INR 49,999 from the original MRP of INR 54,999.

OnePlus Nord Series and Tablet Discounts

The mid-range Nord series remains a focal point of the OnePlus Freedom Sale discounts. The OnePlus Nord 5, originally priced at INR 33,999, is now available for INR 30,999 thanks to a combined temporary discount and instant cashback of INR 3,000. For budget-conscious buyers, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is being offered at an effective price of INR 22,999, incorporating a temporary discount of INR 500 and INR 1,500 cashback via EMI plans.

In the tablet segment, the company is offering attractive deals on its Pad lineup. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite have seen price drops to INR 23,999 and INR 11,999, respectively, following various temporary discounts and credit card cashbacks. Additionally, the first-generation OnePlus Pad Go is now available at a highly competitive price of INR 13,999, while the premium OnePlus Pad 3 and Pad 2 receive discounts of up to INR 3,000 and INR 2,000 through specific EMI schemes.

Audio Accessories and Earphone Deals

OnePlus is also slashing prices on its popular audio range. The premium OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4 are now available for INR 9,999 and INR 4,999, reflecting significant drops from their respective MRPs of INR 11,999 and INR 5,999. The affordable Nord series earphones are also on sale, with the Nord Buds 3r priced at INR 1,449, the Nord Buds 3 at INR 1,699, and the Buds 3 Pro at INR 2,349. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Date.

For users preferring neckband styles, the OnePlus BWZ2 ANC and BWZ 3 series are available for INR 1,649 and INR 1,199, respectively. These comprehensive offers ensure that consumers can upgrade their entire tech ecosystem at a fraction of the original cost. With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale set to go live on January 16, these limited-period deals represent some of the most compelling value propositions in the Indian electronics market for early 2026.

