Mumbai, January 12: OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the OnePlus 15T as a successor to the OnePlus 13T, with new leaks detailing the device’s memory configurations and design. According to noted tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the upcoming compact flagship will offer a wide range of storage options and a distinct colour palette focused on a "nature-inspired" aesthetic.

The OnePlus 15T is anticipated to launch in China in April 2026, where it will ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is set to compete in the increasingly popular compact flagship segment against rivals such as the Vivo X300s, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, and Oppo Find X9s. Details regarding a global release and pricing in INR are yet to be confirmed by the manufacturer. OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications and Features; Check Highlights of Newly Launched OnePlus Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

OnePlus 15T Specifications and Features

In terms of technical specifications, the OnePlus 15T is rumoured to feature a 6.31-inch OLED LTPO display. This compact screen is expected to support a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 165Hz, providing a smooth visual experience for gaming and daily use. Under the hood, the handset is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage technology.

One of the most significant highlights of the leak is the battery capacity. Despite its compact form factor and a reported thickness of approximately 8.5mm, the OnePlus 15T is said to house a massive 7,500mAh battery. The device will likely support 100W wired fast charging, though it may lack support for wireless charging to maintain its slim profile.

OnePlus 15T Camera and Launch Timeline, RAM and Storage

The camera department is expected to feature a dual-lens system, potentially skipping an ultra-wide sensor as seen in the previous model. The primary camera may utilise either a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor or a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor. This will reportedly be paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto lens. For security and durability, the phone is expected to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68/69 rating for water and dust resistance. OnePlus 15R Sale Today Goes Live in India, Smartphone Offers 7,400mAh Massive Battery; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

The smartphone is expected to be available in five different memory variants to cater to various user needs. These include 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, and 16GB RAM paired with 256GB, 512GB, or a premium 1TB storage option. The device will reportedly debut in three colourways: Relaxing Matcha, Healing White Chocolate, and Pure Cocoa.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

