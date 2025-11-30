New Delhi, November 30: OnePlus 15R launch date in India is confirmed now. OnePlus 15 was recently launched in India. The OnePlus 15 is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring 50MP sensors, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

The company is now preparing to introduce a mid-range model in the country. The OnePlus 15R will come with advanced specifications and features. The company has already revealed that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon processor. OnePlus 15R price is also tipped ahead of its launch in India.

OnePlus has confirmed the launch timeline for its new mid-range flagship, the OnePlus 15R, in India. The smartphone will be launched in India on December 17, and it will be introduced alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The OnePlus 15R will be offered in two colour options, which will be Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze variants. As per a report of Mint, the OnePlus 15R price in India might start around INR 45,000. REDMI 15C 5G Launch in India on December 3, 2025, Battery Unit Confirmed; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. It is likely to be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with the support of IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against water and dust. As per reports, the smartphone may feature a 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Samsung Tablet Launched in India.

The device could include a 7,800mAh battery paired with 120 W wired fast charging. OnePlus 15R will have a camera module like the OnePlus 15. The smartphone is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens. The OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

