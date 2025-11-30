REDMI 15C 5G launch date in India is confirmed on December 3 2025, and the company has already teased the smartphone on X (formerly Twitter) with “Battery Ka Big Boss.” The upcoming smartphone will be available in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black colours. As per reports, the REDMI 15C 5G price in India may be around INR 15,000. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and it is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery. The device is said to feature a 50MP primary camera and a secondary sensor. It is also expected to come with an 8MP front camera. The Redmi 15C 5G may offer a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moto G57 Power Sale Begins in India on December 3, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

REDMI 15C 5G Launch Date in India

1% lifestyle is out. 100% energy is in. Get ready for the Battery Ka Big Boss — #REDMI15C 5G! #2026KaBigBoss | Launching 3rd Dec. Power like never before. First Glimpse Here -> https://t.co/knAiuBwler pic.twitter.com/NrZ7y4dRbz — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Redmi India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)