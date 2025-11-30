New Delhi, November 30: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India, expanding its A-series tablet lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ arrives as a premium option compared to the Galaxy Tab A11, offering advanced specifications and features. After making its debut in select global markets earlier this year, the tablet has entered the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ price in India starts at INR 22,999.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ comes in four variant options, which combines Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + cellular models with two storage options each. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is available in classic Grey and Silver colour options. The tablet’s design takes inspiration from the Galaxy S series, which comes with a clean finish. Lava Play Max Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ weighs 482 gm and it is powered by the MediaTek MT8775 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Users can further expand storage through a microSD card supporting up to 2TB. It features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Galaxy Tab A11+ includes an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and full HD 1080p video recording support at 30fps. The front camera of the tablet features a 5MP lens. The device runs on Android and supports USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.3, and also includes GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery, which is expected to offer up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. Vivo X300 FE Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ price in India for the Wi-Fi-only model starts at INR 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB Wi-Fi version is priced at INR 28,999. The Wi-Fi + 5G model price starts at INR 26,999 for 6GB + 128GB and INR 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).