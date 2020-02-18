OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Full Specifications Reportedly Leaked

OnePlus Representational Image (File Photo)

There are many speculations and rumours in the market doing rumours about OnePlus' next generation phones. We have already witnessed pool of renders regarding the devices. Speculated to launch in next couple of months, full specifications of the OnePlus 8 Series reportedly seems to be leaked online ahead of launch. This piece of information comes the Giztop store that has already listed these phones with all its features and specifications. OnePlus 8 Smartphone Listed on Geekbench; Reveals Snapdragon 865 SoC & 8GB of RAM.

According to the source, the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen QuadHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will carry a resolution of 3180 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, there will be Snapdragon's latest 865 Chipset from Qualcomm that will be clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone will pack a triple rear camera module at the back comprising of a 60MP primary lens along with 16MP wide angle, 13MP telephoto and 3D ToF sensor. At the front, the phone will sport a 32MP sensor. To be backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging, the phone will run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

On the other hand, the upcoming OnePlus 8 reportedly will pack a 6.55-inch AMOLED display in FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in collaboration with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. OnePlus 8 will also get a triple camera module at the back (48MP +16MP+2MP). At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge Warp Charge 30T. OnePlus 8 Series Launch Reportedly Around The Corner; A New Leak Renders A 120Hz Refresh Rate.

The third phone will be called as OnePlus 8 Lite. The report claims that the handset will get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC that will be clubbed with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The rear camera sensors will be lifted from the OnePlus 8. However, there will be a 16MP shooter upfront. Apart from this, the phone will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones were listed at $799 and $549 on the store. Notably, there is no confirmation about these details as of now. So, we recommend to take this information with pinch of salt.