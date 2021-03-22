OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship series - OnePlus 9 Series, in India on March 23. Unlike the current generation of the OnePlus series, the Chinese smartphone maker will introduce three OnePlus devices. It will comprise OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R 5G. The company had recently confirmed that the OnePlus 9R 5G will be a part of the series this year. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased it online via OnePlus India's official Twitter account. The same is also listed on Amazon India dedicated page for the OnePlus 9 Series. OnePlus Watch Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Its Launch.

The new listing suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 9R 5G device could be a gaming phone. The teaser image hints the handset might get a gaming trigger for enhancing the gaming experience.

OnePlus 9R 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

We sh___ __novate. Will you join us? 2 days to go. #OnePlus9Series — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 21, 2021

However, it remains to be seen if it would be offered as an accessory with the box or an exclusive one. When launched, it will compete against the likes of ASUS ROG Phone 5, the upcoming Black Shark 4 Pro, and other gaming smartphones.

Moreover, the company has been teasing the OnePlus 9 Series for quite some time now. In the latest development, OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will get a 4500mAh battery along with 50W wireless charging. The company will be announcing the prices of the OnePlus 9 Series on March 23, 2021. It will also be launching the much-anticipated OnePlus Watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).