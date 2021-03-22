OnePlus Watch is now available for pre-orders in the Chinese market. The smartwatch is confirmed to be launched on March 23, 2021 along with the OnePlus 9 Series. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Watch is listed on the Chinese retail website 'JD.com'. The listing also reveals the first look of the smartwatch. AS per the listing, customers can pre-order the smartwatch by paying a deposit amount of CNY 50 (approximately Rs 600). As a bonus, customers who pre-order the watch will get a CNY 100 (Rs 1,100) discount on the final purchase. OnePlus Watch Confirmed To Be Launched Along With OnePlus 9 Series on March 23, 2021 by CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus Watch (Photo Credits: JD.com)

The JD.com listing reveals that the watch will come with a circular design and a patterned wrist wrap. Two buttons on the right can be seen with the OnePlus branding.

The overall design of the watch looks pretty similar to Oppo Watch RX. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Watch is expected to come in a 46mm dial size and Black, Silver shades. The smartwatch is likely to come with heart rate monitoring and SpO2 features.

OnePlus Watch (Photo Credits: TechXTR Twitter)

The upcoming watch could sport fitness tracking modes and swimming mode. Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Watch will be available with 4GB of internal storage and will support Warp charging technology to deliver a week-long battery. OnePlus Watch was expected to run on Google Wear OS but recently, Pete Lau revealed that it will run on a custom operating system to provide a better experience. Pricing and other details of the OnePlus Watch will be revealed during its launch event.

