The much-hyped OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone finally has a launch date. The Chinese phone brand has officially confirmed the mid-range smartphone will be launched in the Indian market on July 22, 2021. This announcement comes directly from OnePlus through its official Twitter account. The company recently teased the upcoming phone on its social media accounts, confirming it would be the first device from OnePlus that comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Likely To Be Launched in India on July 22, 2021: Report.

Additionally, OnePlus Nord 2 5G phone has been listed on Amazon India ahead of its launch. Like all previous OnePlus devices, the smartphone will be made available for online sale exclusively via an e-commerce website when launched.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

July 22. 4pm 7:30pm IST Get Notified on https://t.co/zMYReE7QgL and stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord 2 5G - https://t.co/hh6l42lFoE pic.twitter.com/PNiKJ7xmh9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord will boast a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will also get a punch-hole housing a 32MP selfie shooter. The Nord 2 5G phone will be the first device from OnePlus to get a MediaTek chipset. It will come powered by a Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

For photography, the OnePlus Nord is likely to get a triple rear camera module. The primary sensor could be a 50MP lens assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP snapper. The phone will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W Warp charge fast charging support. The phone will boot Android 11-based on OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. It's worth noting that the specifications of the phone are yet to be confirmed by the phone maker. In terms of pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 5G is likely to be slightly premium over the original Nord device. The Nord 2 5G is expected to be priced from Rs 24,999.

