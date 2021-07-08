OnePlus Nord 2 5G phone is rumoured to be launched in India on July 22, 2021. According to a report from mysmartprice, the Chinese phone maker had accidentally confirmed the launch date of its Nord 2 via the website which now mentions 'coming soon' instead of July 22. On Wednesday, the company official teased the device on social media. The upcoming smartphone has also been spotted on the Amazon India website which hints towards its availability through the e-commerce platform. However, the OnePlus is yet to announce its launch date of the phone. We expect the company to release few more teasers before doing so. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Microsite Listed on Amazon India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Amazon listing mentions that the phone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. For photography, it is likely to get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies.

The handset is rumoured to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and expected to run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

The upcoming phone was also reportedly spotted on the AI Benchmark website with 8GB RAM. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to be priced from Rs 24,999.

