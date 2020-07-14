July 14, 2020, Mumbai: IN10 Media Network’s global premium membership streaming service DocuBay, today announces a significant partnership with OnePlus, a global technology brand. Under this collaboration with DocuBay, OnePlus TV users can now enjoy direct access to a diverse range of documentaries by the global streaming service, across various narratives.

A destination exclusively designed for documentary films, DocuBay has over 300 titles handpicked from 100+ countries and releases a new title on the platform every day. The premium content library includes titles across a variety of genres or ‘Bays’ such as TravelBay, ScienceBay, PoliticsBay, SportsBay, CrimeBay, TechBay, and recently launched MusicBay. Select titles like Stonehenge, Sea of Galilee, The Rider and the Wolf are available in HD and 4K, lending for an immersive viewing experience on OnePlus’s recently launched OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series.

The OnePlus TVs come equipped with OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV. OxygenPlay allows users to easily access a plethora of content from a range of content partners, with DocuBay being the latest content provider on board bringing in a unique assortment of documentary films. In addition to the new OnePlus TV users, DocuBay will also be available to users of the OnePlus TV Q1 series through OxygenPlay.

Commenting on this association, D Girish, Vice President – Strategy, DocuBay, said, “At DocuBay, we are committed to bolster our reach and enable new audiences to discover our catalogue of premium documentary films. We are delighted to partner with OnePlus to strengthen our community of documentary lovers and ensure an enhanced viewing experience to the users through the OnePlus TVs’ incredible features.”

Addressing the partnership, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, shared, “At OnePlus, our community is at the core of everything we do. This focus has also played a fundamental role in determining our brand partnerships over the years. We are excited to partner with DocuBay and bring a truly unique content experience to our community of users. This partnership will further provide OnePlus TV users access to premium, global content, with unparalleled viewing experience on the OnePlus TVs.”

Furthering the company’s ‘Never Settle’ spirit, the new OnePlus smart TVs are designed to provide users with a premium, connected ecosystem experience at a truly affordable segment. The new OnePlus TVs provide best in class display with 93% color gamut and Gamma Engine features, as well as Dolby Vision on the OnePlus TV U Series, all of which makes for stunning picture quality, and dynamic visuals. In addition, the new OnePlus TVs offer premium, bezel-less design, maximizing display space. Powered by Dolby Atmos in the OnePlus TV U Series and Dolby Audio in the OnePlus TV Y series, the OnePlus TVs provide a remarkable cinematic soundstage to fully immerse users in their favorite shows.

The OnePlus TV U Series 55-inch is priced at INR 49,999, while the OnePlus TV Y Series 43-inch and 32-inch is priced at INR 22,999 and INR 12,999 respectively. The new OnePlus TVs will be available for purchase soon on Amazon.in as well as in OnePlus Experience Stores and Reliance Digital across metro cities in India.

