Mumbai, March 15: OnePlus is preparing for the early April launch of its next mid-range flagship, the OnePlus Nord 6, according to new technical leaks shared by a tipster on social media. The upcoming Nord 6 is expected to feature a significant hardware shift, potentially adopting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor to bridge the performance gap between mid-range and premium segments.

Early OnePlus Nord 6 benchmark data from Geekbench suggests the new chipset could provide a 26% improvement in multi-core CPU performance over its predecessor. This upgrade indicates a strategic move by OnePlus to position the Nord series as a high-performance option for users seeking flagship-level speed without the premium price tag. OnePlus 15R Launched in India With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specificaitons (Expected)

The Nord 6 is reported to share several core specifications with the OnePlus Turbo 6, a model recently released in the Chinese market. If these reports hold true, the device will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution.

A notable addition for mobile gamers is the inclusion of a 165Hz refresh rate, supporting high-frame-rate gaming. To further enhance the experience, the smartphone may include a proprietary G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip designed to maintain connection stability during intensive online sessions.

One of the most discussed aspects of the leak involves the device's power system. While the Chinese variant features a massive 9,000mAh Glacier Battery paired with 80W wired fast charging, the global specifications for the Nord 6 remain unconfirmed.

Industry analysts suggest that the international version may feature a slightly smaller battery capacity to comply with varied global safety and weight regulations. Despite potential adjustments, the device is expected to maintain its reputation for competitive charging speeds and long-lasting endurance.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India (Expected)

The inclusion of high-end internals like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and the 165Hz display suggests that the Nord 6 may enter the market at a higher price point than the Nord 5. While official figures have not been released, the increased production costs for these components typically result in a price adjustment for the consumer. OPPO, OnePlus Announce Price Hike for Smartphones in India From March 16; OnePlus 15R Likely To Cross INR 50,000 Mark.

The launch comes at a time of broader shifts in the tech industry, where companies are increasingly focusing on specialized hardware to drive sales. As OnePlus moves toward an April release, the Nord 6 will compete in an increasingly crowded upper-mid-range market that prioritizes processing power and display quality.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).