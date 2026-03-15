Mumbai, March 15: OnePlus is preparing for the early April launch of its next mid-range flagship, the OnePlus Nord 6, according to new technical leaks shared by a tipster on social media. The upcoming Nord 6 is expected to feature a significant hardware shift, potentially adopting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor to bridge the performance gap between mid-range and premium segments.
Early OnePlus Nord 6 benchmark data from Geekbench suggests the new chipset could provide a 26% improvement in multi-core CPU performance over its predecessor. This upgrade indicates a strategic move by OnePlus to position the Nord series as a high-performance option for users seeking flagship-level speed without the premium price tag. OnePlus 15R Launched in India With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date.
OnePlus Nord 6 Specificaitons (Expected)
The Nord 6 is reported to share several core specifications with the OnePlus Turbo 6, a model recently released in the Chinese market. If these reports hold true, the device will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution.
A notable addition for mobile gamers is the inclusion of a 165Hz refresh rate, supporting high-frame-rate gaming. To further enhance the experience, the smartphone may include a proprietary G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip designed to maintain connection stability during intensive online sessions.
One of the most discussed aspects of the leak involves the device's power system. While the Chinese variant features a massive 9,000mAh Glacier Battery paired with 80W wired fast charging, the global specifications for the Nord 6 remain unconfirmed.
Industry analysts suggest that the international version may feature a slightly smaller battery capacity to comply with varied global safety and weight regulations. Despite potential adjustments, the device is expected to maintain its reputation for competitive charging speeds and long-lasting endurance.
OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India (Expected)
The inclusion of high-end internals like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and the 165Hz display suggests that the Nord 6 may enter the market at a higher price point than the Nord 5. While official figures have not been released, the increased production costs for these components typically result in a price adjustment for the consumer. OPPO, OnePlus Announce Price Hike for Smartphones in India From March 16; OnePlus 15R Likely To Cross INR 50,000 Mark.
The launch comes at a time of broader shifts in the tech industry, where companies are increasingly focusing on specialized hardware to drive sales. As OnePlus moves toward an April release, the Nord 6 will compete in an increasingly crowded upper-mid-range market that prioritizes processing power and display quality.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).