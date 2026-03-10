Mumbai, March 10: Smartphone manufacturers OPPO and OnePlus have issued a joint statement confirming a price revision for several of their mobile devices in India, effective from March 16, 2026. The companies have attributed this decision to the escalating costs of essential components, particularly high-speed storage hardware and memory chips. This move follows a broader industry trend as global supply chain pressures continue to impact original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across various segments.

According to the official press release, the decision was reached after a "careful evaluation" of the current market environment. While both brands have sought to absorb rising production costs internally for several months, they stated that a price adjustment is now a necessary step to maintain product quality and sustain the overall user experience. The initial phase of the hike is expected to primarily impact budget-friendly and mid-range models, though some premium devices are also on the list. Vivo T5x 5G Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Impact on OnePlus 15R and Flagship Models

The OnePlus 15R, which debuted at INR 47,999, is anticipated to be one of the most affected devices in the premium-mid-range category. Market analysts suggest that the model could see an increase of 15 to 20 percent, potentially pushing its starting price to approximately INR 51,999. This revision would see the 15R series officially breaching the INR 50,000 threshold for the first time since its launch.

In addition to the 15R, other existing models such as the flagship OnePlus 15 and the popular OnePlus Nord 5 series are also slated for price increases. While the exact percentage of the hike for the flagship series remains under wraps, reports indicate that the brand is recalibrating its pricing strategy to align with the higher costs of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets and LPDDR5x RAM components.

OPPO K-Series and A-Series Price Revisions

OPPO’s budget and mid-range portfolio will see significant adjustments, particularly within the K and A series. The newly launched OPPO K14x 5G, which recently added a base variant at INR 12,999, is among the handsets likely to become costlier. Other models expected to receive a price hike include the K13 series, K12x, and the entirety of the A6 and A5 lineups.

The company clarified that its flagship Find series, Reno series, and the OPPO Pad tablet line-up will maintain their current pricing for the time being. However, experts warn that if the global memory chip shortage—driven by the high demand for AI data centres—persists into 2027, further adjustments across the entire product ecosystem may become unavoidable later this year.

Broader Market Trends and Consumer Advice

OPPO and OnePlus are not the only brands navigating these economic shifts. Competitors such as Samsung and Realme have already implemented selective price hikes on certain models in India earlier this month. Industry insiders expect other major players, including Vivo and iQOO, to announce similar market operating price (MOP) revisions in the coming weeks. Xiaomi Pad 8 Price, Specifications and Features.

For consumers currently planning a purchase, retail partners suggest that buying before the March 16 deadline could result in substantial savings. As the cost of manufacturing continues to rise, the trend of "flagship features at mid-range prices" is facing its most significant challenge yet, with brands now prioritising long-term software support and hardware durability to justify the higher price points.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

