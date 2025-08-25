New Delhi, August 25: OpenAI on Monday announced the launch of the ‘OpenAI Learning Accelerator’, an India-first initiative aimed at empowering teachers and educators with artificial intelligence tools. The programme will accelerate research, expand access, and provide training on AI in education across the country.

The initiative was unveiled as part of the pre-events leading up to India’s AI Action Summit 2026. OpenAI said India, home to the largest student population using ChatGPT globally, is uniquely positioned to lead in AI-enabled education. OpenAI Hiring in India: Sam Altman-Run Company Starts Recruitment Ahead of New Delhi Office Launch; Check Job Roles and Know How To Apply.

Millions of Indian students already use ChatGPT for homework help, exam preparation, and exploring new ideas. Through the Learning Accelerator, OpenAI will partner with leading institutions including IIT Madras and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

IIT Madras has signed a research collaboration with OpenAI, backed by $500,000 in funding, to study how AI can improve learning outcomes and innovative teaching methods. On the access front, OpenAI said it will distribute about half a million ChatGPT licenses over the next six months to educators and students across India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and ARISE schools.

Special training programmes will also be rolled out to build AI literacy and confidence among teachers and learners. OpenAI highlighted that the programme will also scale tools like ChatGPT’s new “study mode,” designed as a personalised tutor that guides students step by step with interactive responses and structured instruction.

“This effort represents one of OpenAI’s most significant investments in India’s education ecosystem to date,” said Leah Belsky, Vice President of Education at OpenAI. “We believe AI can empower educators and learners, but it must be done responsibly and in partnership with institutions.”

To drive the initiative, OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. Gupta, formerly Managing Director of Coursera for the region, will lead efforts to expand access and work with schools, universities, and government bodies to transform education with AI.

The launch comes on the back of OpenAI’s broader expansion in India, including its upcoming New Delhi office, an India-specific ChatGPT Go subscription at Rs 399 per month, enhanced Indic language support in GPT-5, and nationwide AI literacy programmes in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and IT. GPT-5 Bio Bug Bounty Programme: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Announces Applications for Select Bio Red-Teamers; Check Rewards and Other Details.

IIT Madras Director Dr. Kamakoti Veezhinathan and AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam welcomed the collaboration, saying it would strengthen India’s AI-driven education ecosystem and prepare the next generation of students and educators.

