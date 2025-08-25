OpenAI GPT-5 bio bug bounty programme has officially opened applications from August 25, 2025, inviting selected researchers to test the limits of its latest AI model. As per OpenAI post, the challenge is to "Identify one universal jailbreaking prompt to successfully answer all ten bio/chem safety questions from a clean chat without prompting moderation." The GPT-5 bio bug bounty programme offers a USD 25,000 reward for the first person to achieve a true universal jailbreak by successfully completing all ten questions. Additionally, the first team to answer all ten questions using multiple jailbreak prompts will receive USD 10,000. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, 'Smaller awards may be granted for partial wins at our discretion." The Participation is by application and invitation only. Invitations will be sent to a selected group of trusted bio red-team members, while new applications will be reviewed for consideration. Selected participants will be onboarded onto the GPT-5 bio bug bounty platform. All prompts, completions, findings, and communications are covered by NDA. GPT-5 Bio Bug Bounty Programme deadline is on September 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM (PDT). OpenAI Hiring in India: Sam Altman-Run Company Starts Recruitment Ahead of New Delhi Office Launch; Check Job Roles and Know How To Apply.

OpenAI GPT-5 Bio Bug Bounty Programme

