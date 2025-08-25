New Delhi, August 25: OpenAI has announced that it will open its first office in India, located in New Delhi, later this year. The move shows a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its presence and make advanced AI technology more accessible in the country. Sam Altman-run OpenAI has also started hiring in India. The company plans to strengthen its presence in India as a hub for digital innovation and growing AI use.

OpenAI is set to open its first office in India later this year, which was confirmed by CEO Sam Altman in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, 2025. "We are opening our first office in India later this year! I’m looking forward to visiting next month," Altman said. He also praised the country’s rapid adoption of AI, and noted, "AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch, ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year and we are excited to invest much more in India." OpenAI India Office: Sam Altman-Run AI Firm To Open First Office in New Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Welcomes the Initiative.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Welcomes Sam Altman’s Move

Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI. We welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every… https://t.co/jkRRTA4kCs — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 22, 2025

OpenAI Co-Founder Says ‘We’ve Just Announced Plans for an OpenAI Office in New Delhi’

We've just announced plans for an OpenAI office in New Delhi: https://t.co/9rZIf94obX — Greg Brockman (@gdb) August 22, 2025

Co-founder Greg Brockman said, "We've just announced plans for an OpenAI office in New Delhi." Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the announcement of Altman and noted, "Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen."

OpenAI Hiring In India: Job Roles and How to Apply

As per OpenAI’s career webpage, interested candidates can explore new job opportunities in India. Applicants should filter the listings by selecting India as the location, which will display positions available for the country’s operations. Currently, OpenAI has listed three job openings in India, all focused on sales. It includes Account Director for Digital Natives, Account Director for Large Enterprise, and Account Director for Strategics.

For the Account Director, Digital Natives position, applicants are required to have over seven years of experience in selling and renewing platform-as-a-service or software-as-a-service solutions. The Account Director, Large Enterprise role requires candidates to have more than ten years of experience in selling platform-as-a-service or software-as-a-service solutions. For the Account Director, Strategics position, applicants are expected to have over fourteen years of experience in similar sales roles. ‘Macrohard’: Elon Musk Announces AI Software Company To Take On Microsoft, Says ‘Possible To Simulate Them Entirely With AI’.

Interested candidates can visit the OpenAI careers page and filter the location to India, which will display the available roles. Applicants can then click “Apply Now” to upload their resume and provide the required details to complete the application process.

