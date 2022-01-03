Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to unveil the Find X5 Series soon. The Find X5 Series will comprise Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite models. Ahead of its launch, prices and specifications of Oppo Find X5 have been leaked online by a tipster 'Arsenal' on Weibo. Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

As per the leak, Find X5 is expected to be priced at CNY 4,499, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant could retail at CNY 4,999. In terms of specifications, the handset is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2048x1080 pixels. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, Oppo Find X5 might get a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. Upfront, there could be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging facility and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).