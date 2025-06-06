Mumbai, June 6: OPPO K13x 5G teaser has been shared online, confirming the imminent launch of the smartphone. The Chinese company will launch its new OPPO K Series smartphone in India with a durable design soon. In April 2025, the company launched its new OPPO K13 5G in the INR 20,000 segment, with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, 7,000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The 'x' variant will likely launch in the lower segment.

The OPPO K13x 5G launch date will be announced soon, and reports say it will be introduced in June 2025. The teaser image only shows a smartphone-shaped silhouette with a "K" letter written on it, suggesting that the OPPO K13x 5G will be launched on Flipkart. Besides, the company has not provided much information about its upcoming model. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Set on June 18, 2025, Upcoming Redmi Tablet Expected To Have 11-Inch Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13x 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

OPPO K13x 5G is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the rear. On the front, it may have an 8MP selfie shooter. According to a report by Gadget360, OPPO K13x 5G may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which usually achieves around 4,50,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks.

OPPO K13x 5G may come with a 6,000mAh battery that would likely support 45W fast-charging speed. If the smartphone comes with the same 720p display as the predecessor, the battery will last longer. The previously launched OPPO K12x 5G has a 6.67-inch display with HD+ (1,604x720 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone came with an 8GB RAM option mated with 256GB internal storage. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on June 18, 2025 With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13x 5G Price in India

OPPO K13x 5G will succeed the OPPO K12x 5G and offer a better camera, bigger battery and likely some AI-powered features. However, the upcoming model reportedly uses the same Dimensity 6300 SoC from MediaTek. OPPO K13x 5G price could be around INR 12,000 to INR 15,000 range because K12x 5G was introduced at INR 12,999 last year and offered 6GB+128GB RAM and storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).