The iQOO Z10 Lite launch is confirmed for June 18, 2025, in India. The upcoming smartphone will boast a 6,000mAh battery and dual-camera design with flash on the rear. According to the expectations, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will have a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It is rumoured to have a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The device could offer 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. iQOO Z10 Lite price in India could be around INR 12,000. OnePlus Pad 3 Coming Soon: After OnePlus 13s, Company Hints at Imminent Launch of Its Tablet in India: Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Coming on June 18, 2025 in India

Meet the beast that outlasts them all. 🔋 Introducing the all new #iQOOZ10Lite — the Segment's Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone*, packed with a massive 6000mAh battery that keeps you going through every class, every game, every moment. This is just the beginning. Get ready to… pic.twitter.com/GBupAlbwtA — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)