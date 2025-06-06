Redmi Pad 2 will be launch in India on June 18, 2025, with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The upcoming Redmi tablet will have an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Redmi Pad 2 could come with a MediaTek Helio G100 processor and an 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD supporting a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The tablet's battery could support up to 18W fast charging. Redmi Pad 2 price in India could be around 19,000 to INR 20,000. OnePlus Pad 3 Coming Soon: After OnePlus 13s, Company Hints at Imminent Launch of Its Tablet in India: Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Coming on June 18, 2025

