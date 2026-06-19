Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c Tipped to Launch in India in July 2026: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price

Oppo is preparing to expand its popular Reno series in the Indian market with the anticipated launch of the Reno 16 and a new, reportedly more budget-friendly model, the Oppo Reno 16c. While an official announcement from the company is still pending, industry reports suggest a July 2026 debut for the lineup in India, with the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro specifically tipped for July 2.

The Reno 16 series has already made its debut in China on May 25, 2026, and is set for global expansion, with launches confirmed in Indonesia on July 3 and Malaysia on July 8. Vivo S2 India Launch Expected in July, Smartphone Spotted on BIS Certification; Check Details.

Oppo Reno 16c: An Affordable Entrant for India

According to tipsters, the Oppo Reno 16c is expected to be an India-specific variant, likely based on the globally rumoured Oppo Reno 16F. It is poised to succeed the Reno 15c as the most accessible model in the upcoming Reno 16 lineup.

Key specifications tipped for the Oppo Reno 16c, drawing parallels with the Reno 16F, indicate a substantial package for its segment. The device is rumoured to feature a spacious 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the handset is expected to be a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage, promising dependable performance.

Photography enthusiasts might appreciate the tipped triple-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies and video calls, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera is also anticipated. A robust 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support is also on the cards. Expected additional features include a plastic frame (compared to the Reno 16's aluminium), stereo speakers, IP69-rated dust and water resistance, and NFC support. It is also likely to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16.1 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 16: What to Expect from the Vanilla Model

For the standard Oppo Reno 16, which has already seen a China launch, the Indian variant is expected to offer a different chipset. While the Chinese version sports the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super, the global and Indian variant is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is expected to boast a compact 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The camera system on the Reno 16 is rumoured to be a highlight, potentially featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung HP5). A 50-megapixel selfie camera is also expected. Powering the device could be a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Reno 16 is also expected to feature an aluminium frame, IP68/IP69K dual water resistance, NFC, and a new 'Plus Key' customizable button, a feature reportedly borrowed from OnePlus devices.

Oppo Reno 16 Price in India, Availability

While Oppo has yet to officially confirm India pricing for either model, the Oppo Reno 16 is expected to start in the range of approximately ₹48,999 to ₹55,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The Reno 16c, positioned as a more affordable option, is expected to start around ₹36,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant, aligning it competitively to attract mid-range buyers. The previous Reno 15c launched at ₹34,999 for its 8GB + 256GB variant. POVA 8 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

As the anticipated July launch window draws closer, more concrete details regarding official pricing, exact variants, and sale dates are expected to emerge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).