New Delhi, January 30 : The Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone’s India launch date has been officially confirmed, making February one of the busiest months this year’s in terms of mobile phone launches.

The Oppo Reno 8T series is coming to India to compete with a slew of new smartphones in the fast paced market. While the Reno 8T 4G’s launch date and pricing have been already leaked out recently, the Reno 8T 5G variant’s launch date has been confirmed, while its specs and features are also not left much to the imagination. Read on to know all details. OnePlus 11R 5G India Launch Date and Processor Confirmed; Check Out Specs, Features and Other Details Here.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G – Confirmed Launch Date, Leaked Price and Other Details :

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone’s India launch date has been confirmed on February 3.

The device is said to go on sale on February 7, as per the reports, and will reportedly be priced at Rs 29,990.

As per the leaked reports, the new Chinese smartphone will be available in two color options – Sunrise Gold and Dynamic Black.

The handset is said to come in the configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Qualcomm Releases Snapdragon Insiders Access Program Offering Priority Access to New Snapdragon-Powered Device Launches.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G – Expected and Leaked Specifications :

The Reno 8T 5G is said to be featuring a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor that will be backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Reno 8T 5G will be coming with a triple camera setup that would comprise of a 108MP primary sensor teamed up with a 2MP and a 2MP cameras. There would be a 32MP front facing camera to handle the selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone is reportedly going to pack in a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It will offer dual speaker and a dedicated audio jack.

