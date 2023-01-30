New Delhi, January 30 : Chinese tech company OnePlus is preparing big for its upcoming launch event in India. In a week’s time, OnePlus is going to conduct its Cloud 11 launch, which will witness the launch of a host of new products including the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a new mid-ranged smartphone model that is expected to come with premium features. It will be launched alongside the launch of the OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone and a bunch of other products to make it a really big and happening launch event. Read on to know all details. Infinix Note 12i Smartphone Launched in India With Good Specs and Small Price, Here's Everything You Need to Know.

OnePlus 11R 5G – Specifications and Features :

Post a series of leaks, OnePlus has gone ahead and officially confirmed the OnePlus 11R’s launch at the same as that of the OnePlus 11, and also that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Qualcomm Releases Snapdragon Insiders Access Program Offering Priority Access to New Snapdragon-Powered Device Launches.

Apart from the company confirmation, the OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ premium curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is likely to be backed by up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device is likely to feature a triple camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary lens teamed with a 12MP and a 2MP snapper, while there would be a 16MP front facing shooter.

The OnePluss 11R is reportedly going run on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the OxygenOS 13.1 skin. The handset is likely to pack in a 5,000mAh battery pack with 100W fast charging support.

Some of the other expected features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.3, alert slider, Dolby Atmos support, IR blaster, dual 5G, 4G, VoLTE connectivity and NFC.

OnePlus 11R 5G – India Launch Date and Products To Launch Alongside :

The OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone will launch in India on February 7, at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. The handset is going to launch alongside the Cloud 11 5G flagship smartphone, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro , and the very first and much speculated talet - the OnePlus Pad.

