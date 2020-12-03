Oppo Reno5 series is likely to be launched on December 10, 2020. Ahead of the launch, Oppo Reno5 & Reno5 Pro smartphones have been listed on the Chinese retail website 'JD.com'. The listing has also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming devices. Oppo Reno5 series might comprise of Reno5, Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro Plus. Both Reno5 and Reno5 Pro will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB configurations. Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro+ Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

As per the listing on JD.com, Reno5 will sport a 6.43-inch flat curved display whereas the pro model will come with a 6.55-inch curved display. The Reno5 pro variant will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and Snapdragon 765 chipset might power the Reno5 device. The pro plus model could get Snapdragon 865 chipset.

For photography, Oppo's Reno5 series will come with a quad rear camera system, likely to feature a 64MP main shooter, support for 65W fast charging facility. Coming to the pricing, the Reno5 phone is likely to be priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,700) whereas the Reno5 Pro variant might get a price tag of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 42,700). The top-end model i.e Reno5 Pro Plus could be priced at CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 50,600).

