Oppo Reno5 series is rumoured to be launched this month. As per the reports, Reno5 series will comprise of Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro+ smartphones. Ahead of the launch, specifications of Reno5 series have been leaked online. A tipster shared has shared an image that reveals the display design of the upcoming Reno5 series. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 34,990.

Oppo Reno5 (Photo Credits: TENAA)

According to new reports, the Reno5 handset will look like the Reno4SE from the front whereas the Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro+ will carry a similar design as of Reno4 Pro. In terms of specifications, Reno 5 is likely to feature a 6.43-inch OLED panel whereas the Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro+ could sport a 6.55-inch OLED panel. The Reno 5 might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and the pro model is expected to come with Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Reno5 Pro+ variant will get Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Reno5 phone might house a 4,300mAh battery whereas the Reno5 Pro & Reno5 Pro+ could be fuelled by a 4,350mAh & 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For photography, Reno5 series is likely to come equipped with a 64MP quad rear camera. The Reno5 Pro+ might flaunt a Sony IMX7XX 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto shooter & a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, all three models of Oppo Reno5 series could feature a 32MP snapper.

