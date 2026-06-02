Oracle Layoffs: 30,000 Employees to Exit Globally by June 15 in Company's Largest-Ever Job Cut

Oracle Corporation is set to finalise its largest-ever workforce reduction, with an estimated 30,000 employees globally, approximately 18% of its total headcount, completing their departures by June 15. This extensive restructuring comes amidst a period of robust financial performance for the technology giant, particularly driven by soaring demand in its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) segments, indicating a profound strategic pivot towards an AI-centric future.

Thousands of Oracle employees, including a significant number from India, have been notified of their roles being eliminated as part of a major organisational change. The mass layoffs, which commenced with emails sent on March 31, 2026, informing staff of immediate termination and system access revocation, are expected to conclude by mid-June. This unprecedented reduction in force, affecting divisions such as Oracle Health, Revenue and Health Sciences (RHS), SaaS and Virtual Operations Services (SVOS), and NetSuite's India Development Centre, marks Oracle's largest workforce cut in its nearly five-decade history. Many affected employees reportedly received severance packages that offered four weeks of base pay for the first year of service plus one additional week for every year worked, up to a maximum of 26 weeks, contingent on waiving litigation rights, with unvested stock units often forfeited. Oracle Layoffs: Company Revokes Offer Letters at IITs and NITs, Retracts Campus Placements and Internships After Job Cuts.

The layoffs are particularly noteworthy as they coincide with Oracle's impressive financial results. In its third quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company reported revenue surging 22% year-on-year to $17.2 billion, comfortably exceeding Wall Street expectations. Cloud revenues specifically jumped 44% to $8.9 billion, now constituting over half of total sales. More strikingly, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's AI segment saw revenue growth of 243%, while multicloud database revenue expanded by 531%. Despite this booming growth, executives have indicated that the job cuts are a calculated move to reallocate resources and capital towards high-growth AI businesses and critical AI infrastructure projects. Oracle has committed a substantial nearly $50 billion in capital expenditure for fiscal 2026, primarily directed at expanding AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, including its participation in the 'Stargate' AI infrastructure venture.

Analysts largely view Oracle's move as a strategic, albeit sharp, reorientation rather than a sign of financial distress. Investment bank TD Cowen had previously estimated these cuts could generate between $8 billion and $10 billion in cash flow, essential funds needed for Oracle's extensive AI infrastructure commitments. Some market observers, however, question whether AI is merely being used as a justification for deeper cost reductions, noting that companies often aim to improve margins and generate internal cash for massive AI investments. While Oracle's contract backlog, or remaining performance obligations, has swelled by 325% year-over-year to $553 billion, reflecting strong demand for its AI cloud services, the company has also incurred significant debt to finance its ambitious expansion plans. Investors, it seems, are rewarding this aggressive AI pivot, with Oracle's stock experiencing surges post-layoff announcements.

Oracle's decision mirrors a wider trend within the global technology sector, where numerous companies are undertaking significant workforce reductions while simultaneously ramping up investments in AI. Major tech players like Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Cisco Systems have also announced substantial layoffs in recent years, often citing the need for greater efficiency and a strategic shift towards AI-driven operations. This phenomenon has led to discussions about "AI washing," where companies might attribute layoffs to AI efficiency gains, even if underlying factors like over-hiring during the pandemic or broader cost pressures are also at play. The tech industry is clearly in a period of intense transformation, prioritising AI capabilities to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape. Oracle Layoffs: Tech Giant Rejects Staff Demands for Better Severance After Forfeiting Millions in Employee Stock.

As Oracle finalises this extensive restructuring, the focus will shift to the company's ability to effectively convert its massive cloud and AI backlog into realised revenue while managing its substantial capital expenditures and debt. The success of its AI-first strategy will depend on its capacity to deliver on these large infrastructure projects and integrate new AI capabilities seamlessly. Industry observers will also be keenly watching the broader implications for the tech workforce, particularly in markets like India, where a significant portion of the layoffs occurred. The long-term impact on employee morale, talent acquisition, and the nature of work in an increasingly automated environment will be critical indicators of this strategic pivot's ultimate success.

The ongoing transformation at Oracle underscores a fundamental shift across the technology industry, where aggressive investment in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure is reshaping corporate strategies and workforce structures. While the short-term human cost of such large-scale restructuring is considerable, the company's leadership is clearly betting on an AI-driven future to sustain long-term growth and competitiveness in the global tech arena.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).