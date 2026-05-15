Oracle Layoffs: Company Revokes Offer Letters at IITs and NITs, Retracts Campus Placements and Internships After Job Cuts
Oracle has reportedly revoked over 50 job and internship offers at top Indian institutes, including IITs and NITs. The move follows a global restructuring that has impacted up to 30,000 employees as the firm pivots towards AI infrastructure. Students cite internal headcount challenges as Oracle reallocates resources to support its multi-billion-dollar OpenAI partnership.
Fresh uncertainty has hit the engineering placement season in India as Oracle has reportedly revoked multiple job and internship offers from students at several premier institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The move affects the graduating class of 2026 and comes shortly after the technology giant announced significant global job cuts. Students at institutions such as IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, and NIT-Warangal have reportedly been informed that their offers are no longer valid due to internal restructuring and headcount challenges.
Oracle Revokes Campus Placement Offers
Oracle had initially conducted an aggressive hiring drive, extending between 25 and 35 offers at various top-tier campuses for software engineering and internship positions. However, placement cells have confirmed that the company later began retracting these commitments. Reports suggest that more than 50 offers may have been revoked across the country, with individual institutes seeing between two and five students losing their positions. LinkedIn Layoffs: Microsoft-Owned Professional Social Network To Cut Global Headcount, Around 900 Employees To Be Impacted.
Affected students have taken to social platforms to express their concerns, citing "headcount-related challenges" as the primary reason provided by the firm. The withdrawal of these offers has added to the growing anxiety among students entering a technology sector that is increasingly prioritising artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure over traditional software roles.
Restructuring Driven by AI Infrastructure Investment
The decision to pull back on campus hiring is part of a broader strategic shift within Oracle. The company is currently reallocating massive resources towards AI infrastructure and cloud computing, highlighted by a reported $300 billion cloud agreement with OpenAI. This partnership involves building large-scale data centres to handle advanced generative AI workloads.
To fund these ambitions, Oracle has reportedly impacted between 10,000 and 30,000 roles globally. In India, an estimated 12,000 employees are believed to have been affected by the restructuring. These cuts have spanned across various divisions, including cloud operations, healthcare, and sales, as the company seeks to align its workforce with its new AI-focused business model.
Impact on Workforce Planning and Student Confidence
Former employees have described the layoffs as abrupt, often delivered via email without prior consultation with managers. While AI tools are being used within the company to automate repetitive tasks like data processing and API integrations, the layoffs are seen as a financial and strategic reorganisation rather than a direct replacement of humans by AI. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 1 Lakh Employees Fired by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Other Giants in First 5 Months of the Year.
As Oracle accelerates its pivot towards AI-native operations, the simultaneous layoffs and retraction of campus offers serve as a stark example of the shifting landscape in the tech industry. For many students and professionals, the transition is reshaping expectations regarding job security and long-term workforce planning in the era of artificial intelligence.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).