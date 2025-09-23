Perplexity has released its new AI product called "Perplexity Email Assistant" to provide users with personalized help for various tasks. The new Perplexity Email Assistant helps them schedule meetings, draft replies, and label priorities. It has been released for all Perplexity Max subscribers on Gmail and Outlook. It automates various tasks by going through emails and offering the best personalized assistance. iPhone 17 'Scratch Gate': Buyers Complain About Scratches on iPhone 17 Pro Models and iPhone Air Right Out of the Box (See Pics).

Perplexity Email Assistant Launched

Introducing Perplexity Email Assistant. Now anyone can have a personal assistant in their email that schedules meetings, drafts replies, and labels priorities. Perplexity Email Assistant is now available on Gmail and Outlook for all Perplexity Max subscribers. pic.twitter.com/WbUbK4YAf0 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) September 22, 2025

