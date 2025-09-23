The highly awaited iPhone 17 series shipment has begun, and several buyers have started complaining about scratches on the devices upon unboxing, sparking a new debate called 'iPhone 17 Scratch Gate' on social media. They shared pictures of the iPhone 17 Pro models and iPhone Air showing scratches on the shipped units. A buyer mentioned that people have reported this issue from New York, Hong Kong, and other parts of the world. Buyers highlighted the iPhone 17 Scratch Gate issue as "pretty bad" and "disappointing." A user said Blue would not scratch easily, and Orange was a good option as well. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch Confirmed on October 16 With Dimensity 9500 Processor; Check Expected Specs and Features of Upcoming OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Models and Even Demo Units Show Scratches: Buyer on X

So there’s this whole “Scratchgate” thing blowing up with the new iPhone 17 Pro models, and honestly, it’s pretty bad. People are finding scratches on their brand new phones within hours of unboxing them. Even the demo units at Apple Stores are getting scratched up from normal… pic.twitter.com/UCT0O9NqJq — Rayan A Cader (@ryanatcdr) September 22, 2025

Buyer Says iPhone 17 Pro Blue Does Not Scratch, Orange Good

Got a chance to check out the new iPhone 17 Pro. Blue does scratch quite easily it seems. Silver is love but I’m going with the orange. Especially since the glass part will be covered by a case. The orange on the camera bump looks so good pic.twitter.com/M4E72Gu68m — Adub08 (@adub0808) September 21, 2025

Do not scratch your scratch-prone iPhone 17 Pro, Says Buyer on X

Tech tip: Do not scratch your scratch-prone iPhone 17 Pro. pic.twitter.com/ZdVqFueTcT — Amir (@WorkaholicDavid) September 20, 2025

iPhone 17 Series Quality 'Disappointing'

The quality of the iPhone 17 series is disappointing. Store display units have developed scratches and have their paint chipped off within the first couple of days. If you’re planning to get one, silver is the colour to go for! pic.twitter.com/qv3CmYT8NL — sid (@immasiddx) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)