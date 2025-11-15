New Delhi, November 15: Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur has introduced Kyvex. It is a new AI-powered platform to provide insightful responses, similar to ChatGPT and Perplexity. Kyvex is currently available as a web platform, and it aims to make it easier for users to access information and conduct research efficiently.

Kyvex is expected to expand its availability soon to more platforms like Android, iOS, and integrated browser applications, which will allow users to interact with the platform from multiple devices. Kyvex marks a shift in India's startup ecosystem. It aims to transform the way people search for information by offering an alternative platform to existing AI assistants. Tim Cook May Step Down As Apple CEO Next Year: iPhone Maker Intensifies Succession Planning, John Ternus Likely To Succeed.

What is Kyvex?

Kyvex is a next-generation, AI-powered answer engine launched by Indian billionaire Pearl Kapur. The AI platform will compete with global platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity. The Kyvex is currently free to use and aims to provide accurate, context-aware responses to make research and information retrieval faster and easier for users. Kyvex signifies India’s growing presence in AI and deep-tech innovation. Kyvex is developed in India by Indian AI engineers and researchers, and backed by top IIT experts. The initiative aims to strengthen India’s role in global AI innovation. Elon Musk vs Apple, OpenAI: X Corp Lawsuit Gets US Judge’s Approval To Proceed in Antitrust Case.

Kyvex is built as a deep research-oriented AI assistant, powered by an in-house developed large language model (LLM). As per a report of ANI, the project is supported by academicians, including Prof. Ramgopal Rao, former Director of IIT Delhi, and Prof. P.P. Chakrabarti, former Director of IIT Kharagpur. Pearl Kapur, Founder and CEO of Kyvex, said, "Kyvex is India’s leap into the future of intelligent research and information discovery. We’re building an ecosystem that puts India at the forefront of AI innovation while keeping access free and open to everyone."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2025 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).