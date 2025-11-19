New Delhi, November 19: The domain "perplexity.in" has recently attracted attention in the AI industry. The domain currently redirects visitors to Google’s Gemini AI platform. Google might have acquired the domain "perplexity.in", which appears to redirect its users to its Gemini AI page. The original Perplexity platform is accessible through "perplexity.ai", but the potential development suggests that Google might be securing similar domains to guide traffic toward its own AI offerings. But did Google buy the perplexity.in domain, which redirect it to the Gemini AI page?

Such redirects may lead to user confusion, as visitors expecting to access the intended service could instead be directed to a competing platform. The redirect of Perplexity.in to Google Gemini could be a prank or a way to direct users to Gemini, but it is not confirmed whether Google is involved behind it. Gemini 3: Google Introduces ‘Most Intelligent Model’ With Advanced Reasoning and Multimodal Capabilities; Check Details.

Did Google Buy Perplexity.in?

The redirection of perplexity.in to gemini.google.com has become the most discussed aspect of this situation. However, Google has not made any official statements regarding the acquisition of perplexity.in. There is no evidence to suggest that Google has purchased the domain from Perplexity AI or any other party. Any such development involving a competitor’s brand-related domain would likely be a major announcement.

So, what could be the possibility behind this redirect? It might be a prank, carried out by someone aiming to spotlight the competition between Google and Perplexity AI. The domain owner could be intentionally directing traffic to Gemini, either as a supporter of Google’s AI or to gain attention. Gemini 3 Available as Part of Jio Gemini Pro Plan for 18 Months to All Unlimited 5G Customers.

The domain Perplexity.in currently redirects users to Google’s Gemini AI page, but it remains unclear whether Google is officially behind this change. There has been no confirmation or public announcement indicating that Google has acquired the domain from Perplexity AI or any other entity. While the redirect directs traffic toward Gemini, it is uncertain if this is part of a strategic move by Google or an independent action by the domain owner, which has left the situation speculative.

