Mumbai, November 8: Google Play Store is home to nearly 3 million (30 lakh) Android applications that users can download. Most are free, while many are available at a price. Android users can access a wide range of apps across categories such as education, entertainment, music, photography, productivity, and gaming. The Google Play Store also serves as a digital marketplace where users can watch films and read books.

Today, we look at the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, showcasing the applications that have secured top spots based on their downloads and popularity. This week, ChatGPT became the most downloaded free app across all categories, followed by Kuku TV, Story TV, Meesho, and JioHotstar. OpenAI Facing More Lawsuits: ChatGPT-Maker Sued by Families Over Alleged Suicides and Psychological Harm Linked to Premature Release of GPT-4o Model.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is an AI chatbot that has become immensely popular among users. With over 50 crore downloads, it holds an overall rating of 4.5 stars, based on reviews from 3.13 crore users. ChatGPT helps users complete tasks, solve complex problems, and find information or guidance on nearly any topic.

Kuku TV

With over 10 crore downloads, Kuku TV has become a popular application among the viewers for watching vertical shows and films. It is an entertainment app which can be viewed the best on mobile phones and allows the users to access Premium HD shows, movies, shorts and other types of content or micro shows. This week, Google Play placed it second in its top free section.

Story TV

With over 10 crore downloads, Kuku TV has gained popularity for offering vertical shows and films designed for mobile viewing. It provides access to premium HD shows, movies, short videos, and micro-series. This week, Google Play ranked it second in the top free section.

Meesho

In fourth place is Meesho, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms known for offering products at lower prices than competitors such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra. It is a popular shopping destination for clothing, electronics, household gadgets, and more. Meesho has been downloaded by over 50 crore users, has 54.3 lakh reviews, and holds a 4.4-star rating. X Bangers: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches New Premium Gold-Verified Account To Showcase Platform's Most Engaging Content, Enhance Creator Visibility.

JioHotstar

JioHotstar, one of India’s largest entertainment platforms, has over 100 crore downloads, 1.34 crore reviews, and a 4.3-star overall rating. After previously slipping from the list, it now holds the fifth position. JioHotstar offers a vast collection of shows, films, and live sports, including cricket, along with Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional blockbusters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google Play Store ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).