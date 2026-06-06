Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Pova has officially set the stage for the India launch of its latest performance-centric smartphone, the Pova 8 5G. The brand today confirmed that the device will make its debut on June 11, 2026, at 12 PM IST, bringing with it a hefty 8,000mAh battery and a distinctive design. The highly anticipated handset will be available for purchase through Flipkart following its launch.

Official teasers for the Tecno Pova 8 5G showcase a compelling design that includes a matrix-style dotted lighting element, referred to as a "Glyph Matrix" interface, integrated into the rear camera module. This feature, reminiscent of Nothing smartphones, is expected to offer visual notifications and alerts without the need to activate the main screen. The device has been teased in attractive green and silver colour options, hinting at a refreshed aesthetic while retaining some familiarity with its predecessor, the Tecno Pova 7. Pixel 10 Price Drop: Google's Smartphone Gets Massive Discount in India; Check Latest Rate, Specifications and Features.

While Pova is yet to reveal full display specifications, the Pova 8 5G is anticipated to feature a large Full HD+ display panel with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, catering to an immersive viewing and gaming experience.

Pova 8 5G Powerhouse Performance and Battery

One of the most significant highlights officially confirmed by the company is the inclusion of a massive 8,000mAh battery, positioning the Pova 8 5G as a leader in battery longevity within its segment. This enormous power cell is further complemented by support for 45W wired fast charging, ensuring quick recharges for demanding users and mobile gamers.

Under the hood, the Pova 8 5G is widely expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processing unit, a chipset that has been spotted in recent Geekbench listings and Google Play Console entries. The smartphone is also tipped to run Android 16 straight out of the box. Expected memory configurations include multiple variants, potentially offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with specific mentions of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations.

Expected Specifications Details Launch Date June 11, 2026, 12 PM IST Availability Flipkart Battery 8,000mAh Charging 45W Wired Fast Charging Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 (expected) Operating System Android 16 (out of the box) (expected) Display Full HD+ with 144Hz refresh rate (expected) RAM Options 6GB, 8GB, 12GB (expected) Storage Options 128GB, 256GB (expected) Design Features Glyph Matrix interface, Green, Silver colour options (teased) Expected Price (India) ₹18,000 - ₹30,000 (depending on variants)

Tecno Pova 8 5G Price, Market Positioning

While official pricing details remain under wraps, the Pova 8 5G is expected to target the mid-range segment in India. Market analysts and leaks suggest an expected price range starting from approximately ₹18,000 and potentially going up to ₹30,000, depending on the specific variants launched. OnePlus Ace 7T Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Check Details.

This aggressive pricing strategy, coupled with its robust specifications, aims to appeal to Indian consumers seeking a feature-rich 5G smartphone with exceptional battery life and strong performance capabilities, particularly for mobile gaming.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).