The Indian Government has banned 118 Chinese mobile apps including the extremely popular Battle Royale Game PUBG. PUBG Mobile app is linked with Tencent Games. Tencent Holdings is a Chinese Multinational Technology conglomerate company. The Government has banned only the mobile version of the battle royale game & not the original version that is available on Pcs & consoles. PUBG fans can still play the video game on their PC, PS4 or Xbox. PUBG, 117 Other Apps Banned: Chinese Embassy Decries India's Move, Calls It Violative of WTO Rules.

PUBG was initially developed by Brendan Greene, an Irish video game designer. PUBG & PUBG Mobile are two separate games made by two different developers. The PC & console versions were bought by the South Korean gaming studio 'Bluehole'. Tencent was given the authority to make a mobile version of PUBG.

To play PUBG on PC, one has to buy the game via Steam. Steam is a digital distributor for online games. PUBG is priced at Rs 999 to play through steam. To play the battle royale game, PUBG fans' PC must be powered by Intel Core i5-4430 or AMD FX-6300 processor with 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB graphics, 64-bit Windows 7 & a minimum of 30GB storage. One can also play PUBG Lite on Windows PC via low-end laptops.

