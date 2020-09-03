New Delhi/Beijing, September 3: A day after Government of India banned 118 Chinese mobile applications, including PUBG, Chinese Embassy in India urged the Indian government to rectify discriminatory practices of blocking Chinese Mobile Apps with the excuse of 'national security' which violate WTO rules. The Chinese embassy also stated that they are deeply concerned and firmly oppose the Indian government to prohibit mobile apps with a Chinese background.

Responding to a media query over India's decision to ban Chinese mobile applications, Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong said, "We are seriously concerned and firmly oppose the Indian government to prohibit the mobile apps with Chinese background with the excuse of 'national security'. We urge the Indian government to rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules, and provide an open, fair and impartial business environment for all market players from various countries including China." PUBG, WeChat, Ludo World Banned: Full List of 118 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government on September 2, 2020.

Adding more, the Chinese spokesperson said, "China and India are the opportunities of development to each other rather than strategic threats. The essence of economic and trade cooperation between China and India is for mutual benefit and win-win results. We hope that India and China to maintain the hard-won cooperation and development situation and return to the right path of win-win cooperation."

Here's what Ji Rong said:

Earlier on Wednesday, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 118 more mobile applications, including PUBG. The ban on these mobile applications was done in the interest of "sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order" invoking Section of Information Technology Act, said the Union Ministry.

