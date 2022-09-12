The realme C33 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone made its debut last week, and today, it will be made available for sale via Flipkart and the Realme India website. Customers purchasing the handset will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 using HDFC Bank cards. In addition to this, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can get a 5 percent cashback. Realme C33 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India; First Sale on September 12, 2022.

Realme C33 sports a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

The #realmeC33 is all you need to upgrade for #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment and elevate your smartphone game! Starting at ₹7,999* *Inclusive of ₹1,000 Instant discount on HDFC credit card, debit card & EMI transactions on 12th & 16th Sept only.https://t.co/HpiYblsoBf pic.twitter.com/qdLtskvMoy — realme (@realmeIndia) September 12, 2022

For photography, the device gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a secondary snapper. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie lens.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme C33 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

