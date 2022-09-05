Realme India will officially launch the C33 smartphone tomorrow. The company teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the Realme C33 launch will take place tomorrow at 12 PM IST and will be streamed live via Realme's official YouTube channel. A dedicated page has also been set up on the Realme India website, revealing its key specifications. Realme Narzo 50 5G Now Available for Sale via Amazon India & Official Website.

Realme C33 will come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with multiple photography modes and a CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos. It will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 37 days on standby.

Experience the world through a new lens 📸 Turn your snaps into epic memories with #realmeC33's 50MP AI Camera! #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment launches on 6th September, 12:00 PM. Know More: https://t.co/4qldjPzbts pic.twitter.com/ZZjmWaFFyW — realme (@realmeIndia) September 4, 2022

The handset is tipped to come in three variants - 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. It is likely to be offered in sandy gold, aqua blue and night sea colours. Realme C33 is said to be priced between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,500.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).