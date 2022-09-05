Realme C33 is confirmed to debut in India tomorrow. The company has been teasing the device on its official YouTube channel. The handset will introduced as a new smartphone under the C-Series and will follow-up the Realme C31 from March this year. Realme has already confirmed some key specifications, including the camera and the battery of the C33 device. Now, its pricing in India has been revealed on Flipkart. Realme C33 India Launch Set for Tomorrow, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

The Flipkart listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles and shared online. However, the Flipkart listing is not available. According to the listing, Realme C33 price in India will be Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 3GB + 2GB variant. It will be offered in gold and black colours.

Realme C33 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display, a Unisoc T612 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP front shooter and more.

