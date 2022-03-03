Realme Narzo 50 will be available for the first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last month, and today, it will be available for sale. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India, Realme.com and retail stores. Sale offers include a flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit, debit and EMI transactions. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India; First Sale on March 3, 2022.

Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPC LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 50 (Photo Credits: Realme)

A new stop for our Young Players because narzo has a new home! The #realmenarzo50 goes on sale today at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @amazonIN. #MightyPerformanceBoosted Special price: ₹11,999* (including Bank Offer) *T&C Apply Know more: https://t.co/DAslF4wpKG pic.twitter.com/OxLAmXB7VH — realme (@realmeIndia) March 3, 2022

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperDart fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Realme Narzo runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Coming to the pricing, the Narzo 30 phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 15,499.

