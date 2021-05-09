Redmi India is all set to launch the Note 10S handset in the country on May 13, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the landing page of the phone is now live on Amazon.in revealing key specifications and features. The upcoming Note 10S will be a variant addition to the popular Note 10 that was launched in the country this March. The Redmi Note 10S series comprise Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Redmi Note 10S Smartphone Teased; Likely To Be Launched In India Soon.

Prices of the Redmi Note 10S will be announced next week through a virtual event which is scheduled to happen at 12 pm IST. Once launched, the handset will be made available for online sale exclusively via Amazon.

Get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of 'em all! #SavagePerformance meets #StunningCamera with the all-new #RedmiNote10S. ⚡ Join us as we unveil this new BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May, at 12 noon! 🏡 https://t.co/BqpLaWtdUa — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 3, 2021

In terms of specifications, the phone will get a Super AMOLED display which will be protected by Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, there will be MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. For photos and videos, it will sport a quad rear camera module at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. The phone is likely to be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is also expected to feature IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 10S Teased (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

If the market reports are to be believed, the Redmi Note 10S could be offered in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Prices of the phone are likely to start from somewhere around Rs 12,500. The company will also announce the prices of the Redmi Watch alongside Redmi Note 10S next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).