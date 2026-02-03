Mumbai, February 3: Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to bring its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, to the Indian market in early March 2026. The move follows a pattern of swift global rollouts after their initial debut in China. While the standard and Ultra models are expected to lead the international charge, latest leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max, known for their experimental secondary displays, will likely remain exclusive to the Chinese domestic market.

The global debut is anticipated to take place just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. By launching early, Xiaomi aims to position itself as a primary competitor to other 2026 flagships. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be the crown jewel of the lineup, focusing heavily on professional-grade mobile photography through its continued partnership with Leica.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

Under the hood, both the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming and AI tasks. The Ultra model is particularly impressive, featuring a Leica-branded triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor and a massive 200MP telephoto lens. This setup is designed to offer superior zoom capabilities and high-fidelity street photography, backed by an optional ergonomic photography kit.

The standard Xiaomi 17 serves as a premium compact alternative, featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display and a high-density battery. Despite its smaller size, it carries a 50MP Leica telephoto lens with a floating lens design, making it a strong contender in the compact flagship segment. While the China variant launched with a 7,000mAh battery, the global version may see a slight adjustment in capacity to meet international shipping and safety regulations.

Leica Partnership and Display

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to cost significantly more in India than its Chinese starting price of CNY 6,999 (approximately INR 91,000). Analysts predict the India price could fall between INR 1,20,000 and INR 1,30,000, placing it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro. The standard Xiaomi 17 is likely to be positioned closer to INR 65,000, maintaining its status as an accessible entry point into the premium series.

Xiaomi’s focus on the "Ultra" branding highlights the company's ambition to dominate the high-end Android space in 2026. With 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, the series remains one of the fastest-charging flagships available globally. Buyers can expect the devices to be available in multiple finishes, including eco-leather and glass, though certain colours like the "Starry Green" may be limited to specific regions.

