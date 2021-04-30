Redmi India might launch a new smartphone in India very soon. Likely to be called Redmi Note 10S, it will be another addition to its popular Note 10 series. Presently, the Note 10 series includes Note 10, Note 10 Pro & Note 10 Pro Max. The Chinese phone maker has teased a picture of a retail box on its official Twitter account. Redmi Note 10 India Prices Hiked; Check New Prices & Other Details

Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town! We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! 😉 Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

The teased image of the retail box supposedly could the upcoming Redmi Note 10S. It's safe to assume that the Redmi Note 10S could be launched in the Indian market very soon. Also, the teaser image has some specifications mentioned on the retail box that presumably could be details of the upcoming handset.

It reveals that the Redmi phone will get a 64MP primary camera, MIUI 12.5, three colours and more. If the market reports are to be believed, Redmi Note 10S will make it's India debut in three configurations - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Talking about the specs, it could get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED hole-punch display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 64MP quad rear camera, a 13MP selfie sensor and more.

