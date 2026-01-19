New Delhi, January 19: Market participants are bracing for an active trading session on Monday, January 19, as a wave of weekend earnings sets the tone for stocks to buy or sell. Results from India’s largest private lenders and corporate bellwethers have injected fresh momentum into the market, with investors recalibrating positions based on earnings strength, regulatory impact, and forward guidance.

While strong performances from select heavyweights may offer near-term support to indices, mixed outcomes within the banking space and sector-specific headwinds suggest stock-specific action will dominate. Here are five key stocks to watch, based on Q3 earnings and near-term triggers.

HDFC Bank (NSE:HDFCBANK)

HDFC Bank reported an 11.5 percent year-on-year rise in Q3 net profit to INR 18,654 crore, beating street expectations. Growth was driven by a 6.4 percent increase in net interest income and steady credit expansion. Asset quality improved, with gross NPAs declining to 1.24 percent, reinforcing confidence in earnings stability. Reliance Industries Q3 Results Today: How Will December Quarter Earnings Shape Market Sentiment?

ICICI Bank (NSE:ICICIBANK)

ICICI Bank posted a 4 percent decline in standalone net profit to INR 11,318 crore after higher provisioning of INR 1,283 crore following an RBI supervisory review. While domestic loan growth remained healthy at 11.5 percent and leadership continuity was ensured, regulatory uncertainty may cap near-term upside. Yes Bank Share Price Today, January 16, 2026: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Industries (NSE:RELIANCE)

Reliance Industries reported consolidated net profit of INR 18,645 crore, up marginally year-on-year, while revenue rose 10.5 percent to INR 2.69 lakh crore. Strength in Jio Platforms, supported by higher ARPU and 5G adoption, along with resilient retail performance, continues to underpin long-term growth visibility.

Yes Bank (NSE:YESBANK)

Yes Bank delivered a strong Q3, with net profit surging 55 percent to INR 952 crore. Improved operational efficiency, higher net interest income, and better asset quality indicate that the bank’s turnaround strategy is gaining traction, making it attractive for risk-tolerant investors.

Wipro (NSE:WIPRO)

Wipro remains in focus after its Q3 results, with investors closely tracking margin outlook and demand trends. The company’s move to acquire a minority stake in Huoban Energy 11 aligns with its renewable energy ambitions, but near-term stock direction will hinge on management commentary on deal pipelines and margins.

Overall, the market opening is expected to remain volatile, with earnings-driven stock selection taking precedence over broad-based moves. Investors may look to balance defensives like large private banks with selective exposure to turnaround and technology plays.

