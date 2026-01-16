New Delhi, January 16: Reliance Industries Limited is set to announce its third-quarter earnings for the financial year 2025–26 on January 16, with market participants expecting stable performance driven largely by its telecom and retail businesses. Analysts forecast consolidated revenue to come in between INR 2.54 lakh crore and INR 2.56 lakh crore, indicating a year-on-year growth of around 6–7%, despite ongoing volatility in global energy markets.

Net profit attributable to shareholders is estimated to be in the range of INR 18,550 crore to INR 18,700 crore. While this would represent a marginal sequential improvement, profit growth on an annual basis is expected to remain largely flat due to mixed performance in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment. Consolidated EBITDA is projected to rise by 6–7% year-on-year, potentially touching INR 47,600 crore, supported by better refining margins, a weaker rupee, and sustained momentum in consumer-facing businesses. Infosys Q3 Results: Net Profit Falls 2.2% to INR 6,654 Crore, Revenue Rises Nearly 9%.

The telecom arm is expected to remain a key growth driver, with analysts factoring in the full impact of earlier tariff hikes and continued expansion of 5G services. Higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and a stable subscriber base are likely to support margins in the digital services segment. Meanwhile, the retail business is expected to post healthy growth, backed by strong festive-season demand and continued store expansion across formats. DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts Profit Rises 18% to INR 856 Crore, Revenue Tops INR 18,100 Crore.

In the O2C segment, earnings may benefit from a gradual recovery in gross refining margins, although fluctuations in crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks. Investors will also closely watch management commentary on green energy initiatives, capital expenditure plans, and any guidance on dividends.

Ahead of the results, Reliance shares have shown mild gains but remain under pressure for the month amid global market volatility. Given the company’s status as India’s most valuable firm by market capitalization, its Q3 performance is expected to set the tone for broader market sentiment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).