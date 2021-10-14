Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint colour variant is now official in India. It is important to note that this colour is only available for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The other three shades include Awesome Black, Awesome Purple and Awesome White. As a reminder, the Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India last month. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Customers purchasing the phone will get an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards transactions. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For optics, the handset comes with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP sensors. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A52s comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 5G, 4G LTE and more. The smartphone is IP67 certified dust, water-resistant and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

