Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G device soon. A couple of months ago, we had heard speculations regarding the launch and specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE phone. Earlier this month, a report had revealed that the handset will be launched next month. This seems likely as the support page of the Galaxy S21 GE 5G smartphone is live on the Samsung Germany website. This hints that the Galaxy S21 FE launch is imminent. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Reportedly Spotted Online; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Variant (Photo Credits: Voice)

The support page does not reveal much about the smartphone other than the model number SM-G990B/DS. Recently, the handset was spotted on the Geekbench website which revealed that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset. Also, a previously leaked user manual suggested that the device will not come with a charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is rumoured to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For optics, it is said to flaunt a triple rear camera setup. At the front, there might be a 10MP camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

